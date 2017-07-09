Actress gets menacing new role

A Wigan actress is set to lend her voice to a brand new reboot of children’s character Dennis the Menace.

Kathryn will voice a new character called JJ in the CGI show, called Dennis and Gnasher: Unleashed.

The character of JJ is described as “the boldest friend a kid could hope for,” and packs a “no-nonsense attitude.”

The BBC said the role was “brought to life through Kathryn’s wealth of experience in playing strong, assertive female leads.”

The BBC said the 52-part TV adventure will deliver high-energy humour and inspire the imagination of its audience with its brand-new look and feel for the much loved character.

The 35-year-old has been something an icon when it comes to voice roles. She famously used a high-pitched voice with her turn as Louise Brooks in BBC comedy Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps. Kathryn held the role from 2001 to 2009, and admitted that she struggled to maintain her character’s squeaky voice for a decade.

Kathryn has also dipped her toe into children’s entertainment with her role as Cleopatra in the fun educational show Horrible Histories.

She also appeared in an episode of Doctor Who, starring as a character called Bliss, alongside comedian Peter Kay in “Love and Monsters” in 2006.

Dennis and Gnasher: Unleashed will air later this year on CBBC.