Arts Festival as popular as ever

The coffee and cake stalls at the annual Standish Arts Festival over the weekend were among the most popular - as ever!

A week of activities features concerts, crafts and a dip into history, highlights include a concert from the Age UK Silver Choir and ladies’ barber’s shop chorus Milltown Sound and afternoon and evening concerts featuring local pupils and students.

Organist John Walton gives a recital on Friday evening and the festival climaxes on Saturday with performances from youngsters taught instruments and singing by Wigan Music Services. Evening concerts are at 7.30pm.

There are also church tours, art and craft displays and it all started with coffee and cake in the parish hall.