Christmas lights switch on line-up announced

Thousands of Wiganers are set for an evening packed full of music after an impressive line-up for the town’s Christmas lights switch-on was announced.

South London trio Stooshe, who have released two top 10 singles and a top 10 album, will be featuring in a host of acts which include Oritsé Williams, formerly of JLS, and Thomas Teago ft. NDubz’s Fazer.

Billy Boston

X Factor finalists Benj & Benji will also feature during the ceremony on Thursday, November 17, as well as Wigan’s own Henry Gallagher from Britain’s Got Talent and Olivia Garcia from The X Factor.

During the star-filled entertainment, rugby legend Billy Boston will turn on the Christmas lights, rounding of what has been an amazing year for the Welsh winger who unveiled his own statue in the town centre in September.

Celebrations will take place between 4.30pm and 7.30pm in Market Place, with the acts performing on a huge 60ft stage.

Victoria Nichol, Centre Manager for the Galleries Shopping Centre, said: “The Christmas lights switch-on has become a key date in Wigan’s calendar for a number of years and everyone in Wigan town centre is delighted to announce such a great mix of national and local talent to kick off the festivities.

“We encourage people to arrive early to ensure they secure a good view to what will be a great night of entertainment.”

The festive fun doesn’t end there. On Sunday, November 20, Santa and his team of reindeer will visit town leading a huge parade through the town centre.

The parade starts at 1pm from Mesnes Park, travelling via Mesnes Street, turning right onto Standishgate, arriving in Market Place at 1.30pm. Children will then have the opportunity of meeting Santa and his reindeers on Believe Square and be entertained by free performers until 4.30pm. Local organisations and groups are invited to join the parade.

Further information on Wigan town centre Christmas events are available at facebook.com/WiganTownCentre.