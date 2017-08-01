Enter our ‘Wigan in Photos’ competition

Fancy yourself as a budding photographer?

Fairhurst Accountants are proud to once again sponsor the ‘Wigan in Photos’ competition, which highlights what a great place Wigan is to live - with stunning scenery, wildlife and architecture.

A spokesperson from Fairhurst said: “This is our third year of sponsoring the competition and we have been very impressed with the creativity of the photographs which bring out the real beauty in some of our well known and not so well known local places.

“We hope that this year Wigan inspires even more people to enter the competition. As an accountancy firm, we obviously spend much of our time looking at financial details for clients.

“Although we love what we do, it is a welcome change to be part of this imaginative and visual process and to recognise the obvious talent and ability the local community have, to create such amazing images. We have always been keen to take part in local initiatives and help people to account for their potential.

“We find the ‘Wigan in Photos’ competition particularly interesting, as it gives the whole community the opportunity to take part and be included, with the judges only looking at the merits of the pictures themselves, as opposed to the photographic experience.

“Many pictures will be taken on phones and tablets, as well as cameras, some on impulse and others with much planning. This is what makes this competition special and we would like to thank each and everyone who takes part.

“We know there can only be one winner, but the competition is made by everybody taking part. Good luck to all!”

To enter, capture a photograph of your favourite place or scene in the Wigan Borough. This is open to readers of any age. The only requirement is that the picture must be landscape shape. Send in your

entries to: Wigan in Photos, The Promotions Department, Martland Mill, Martland Mill Lane, Wigan, WN5 OLX.

Or simply email competitions@lancspublications.co.uk (Subject Field) Wigan in Photos.

A selection of the top entries will appear in the Wigan Observer and the shortlist will be selected by a readers vote.

A panel of judges will decide the overall winners. Closing date Friday 1st September.

There are £100 worth of High Street shopping vouchers to be won, plus a framed print of the photo courtesy of Fairhurst Accountants.