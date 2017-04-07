Fancy getting married in King Street?

Do you dream of marrying on the very spot where you met your partner?

In the classroom, on the dance floor, the place were you enjoyed a romantic walk or where your romantic proposal took place.

Well if any of these sites happen to be in Wigan borough then you now can!

Wigan Council has become the first authority in the North West to offer a unique wedding package which allows couples freedom to tie the knot at any venue they choose.

On a boat, in a marquee in your garden, or at a special place close to your heart, the new Freedom Ceremony package gives couples a legal marriage and a unique ceremony at a location of their choice.

Couples will not be bound to the same limitations of a licensed wedding venue as the legal ceremony will already have taken place at the councils’ register office, so the celebratory event can be anywhere they choose.

The package also allows the bride and groom to personalise their day from writing their own content to including cultural and religious traditions such as hand-fasting, which isn’t usually the norm at other venues.

Gillian Greeson, registration services manager and superintendent registrar at Wigan Council said: “Everybody wants their wedding day to be the most special day of their lives and we understand that part of making that happen is by offering a personalised service.

“This is a fantastic package which gives couples the freedom to choose what they want, where they want.

“The two-part offer means that couples don’t have to worry about their wedding being legal, as we will conduct the legal marriage at our register office before the bespoke ceremony, which can take place at any unlicensed venue.

“There could be a particular place that is extremely special to a couple, so this is a really modern and beautiful way of incorporating this space into a couples’ special day.

“Our staff will be on hand every step of the way to work with people to make sure their special day is just the way they want it.”

In addition to the legal marriage and the bespoke event, Wigan Council will offer a planning meeting with the couple and a site visit to the couples’ chosen location, if needed, to ensure a full personalised service.

Oxfordshire and Kent are the only other two local authorities in the UK that currently offer this service.

The ‘Freedom Ceremony Package’ will be available from this week.

To find out more about the offer or to find out more about the registrars service, visit the website www.wigan.gov.uk/registrars.

Top places where you might wed:

King Street where you had your first encounter;

The playground where you first met;

Haigh plantations among the trees;

In the office where your romance first blossomed;

In the garden of your new home;

Along the canal where you first strolled;

In the supermarket where your eyes first met across the checkout.