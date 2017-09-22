Haigh Hall's Foodie fest set to be a winner

Plant it in your diary: a brand new vegetarian and vegan street food event is about to touch down at Haigh Woodland Park this weekend.



On Sunday a host of huge names from the plant-based street food world will arrive with food stalls, accompanied by live music from Martin Dutton and Johnny Alpha and attractions for all the family. The new Sunday event complements the increasingly popular Haigh Foodie Friday which take place each Friday evening.

Haigh Foodie Sunday will feature vendors such as Give Peas a Chance, Vaso Kitchen and the award-winning Blue Caribou Canteen, who will join Wigan’s own The Coven alongside resident tenants at Haigh Kitchen Courtyard to celebrate the culinary wonders of vegetarian and vegan food, as well as raising awareness of the benefits of a plant-based lifestyle.

Organiser and manager of the Coven, Wigan, Sue Healey said: “I was so excited when Haigh Woodland Park manager Keith Bergman and David Mayhall from the Two Left Feet Tap and Brewery asked me to organise a vegetarian and vegan version of their incredibly popular Foodie Friday.

“The decision to make it completely plant-based was a no-brainer, why only go half-way when we can show what amazing food is available to you whilst you look after the planet, your body and animal welfare?

“The food stalls are mouth-watering and we’re extremely happy to be hosting some huge names in plant-based street food and there has been huge interest in the event across the region.”

Haigh Foodie Sunday runs from noon to 6pm on Sunday and is free to enter.

And next weekend, a new German beer festival will take place in the same venue. The three-day Oktoberfest will run from September 29 to October 1, and will take place in a large marquee with a connecting Bavarian Biergarten next to the kitchen courtyard.

Oktoberfest times are: Fri Sept 29 7pm to midnight (tickets only); Sat Sept 30, noon to 5.30pm (open session); 7pm to midnight (ticket only); Sun Oct 1, noon to 5pm, (open session).

Tickets available here

Meanwhile, The Reet Good Beer Festival organised by Wigan Youth Zone is taking a year off for 2017, but will be back in Summer 2018. Dates have been confirmed for next year and the festival take place in June.

