Let there be lights!

Thousands of Wiganers turned out for the Christmas lights switch on in Market Place.

Braving the cold, the enthusiastic crowd watched as Wigan legend Billy Boston flicked the switch at 7.15pm to light up the town centre.

Britain's Got Talent's Henry Gallagher and X-Factor's Olivia Garcia wowed the crowds along with a number of other acts and headliners Stooshe.

One happy teenager said: "It was great. It's getting better every year. Stooshe were fantastic and I liked Olivia too."

Proceedings got underway just after 4pm with Luke Marsden and Lucy Hilton from Wish FM warming up the crowd and the numbers swelled as the evening progressed.

