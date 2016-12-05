Screen stars descend on Wigan Comic Con

Sci-fi and fantasy fans flocked to Wigan for another chance to meet the stars and enjoy a day dedicated to their favourite shows and movies.

The latest winter Wigan Comic Con event once again drew the crowds to the Robin Park area with a star-studded line-up and plenty for fans of cult films and TV shows to take in.

Jake Dorries as The Joker

The roster of special guests booked by organiser Paul Prescott was topped by former Doctor Who actor Colin Baker, who finally made it to Wigan after previous slated appearances fell through.

The sixth Timelord was joined at Robin Park by Hattie Hayridge from sci-fi programme Red Dwarf, Mel Pickup from the latest Star Wars film and young Annette Hannah who has a role in Game of Thrones.

Enthusiasts also dressed up as their favourite characters for the popular cosplay competition, turning the sports centre into a riot of colour and an array of heroes and villains.

Cosplay enthusiasts also got the chance to take centre stage for the first time with a parade through the venue to show off the spectacular costumes.

Some of the characters at Wigan Comic Con

Visitors to the Comic Con also took a trip down memory lane with the popular retro gaming area containing much-loved entertainment from the early days of computing.

There was also a display of famous cars from TV shows and films and enthusiasts had the chance to boost their own collections with dozens of stalls selling collectables.