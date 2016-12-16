Take a sporting trip down Memory Lane with Wigan photographer

Former Wigan Observer photgrapher Frank Orrell has put together two jam-packed books depicting Wigan Athletic and Wigan RL through the decades.

The veteran photographer’s latest offerings are packed with images that will take Latics and Wigan RL fans down Memory Lane.

The cover of Frank's Wigan Athletic book

Both clubs’ key moments are documented in the picture-heavy books spanning Frank’s time as a press photographer over 40 years.

Frank is also in the process of bringing out books covering local news events he attended over the decades.

Frank, from Shevington and now a grandfather of two, said: “I remember sitting down with a brew with my wife just after I had retired in 2007 and saying to her, right, that’s it, what do I find to do with myself now? It was she who suggested books.

“They could have been finished sooner but I wanted to be happy with the finished product and that meant taking my time and doing it properly.”

The cover of Frank's Wigan RL book

Here are the details ...

Wigan Rugby League book with photographic coverage from 1970s to 2009 and including some pictures from 1960s.

Also pictures of 2013 double of challenge cup and grand final triumphs and 2016 grand final win.

On sale for £20 at Wigan Warriors shop in Grand Arcade and Rydings news stall in Wigan market hall.

Wigan Athletic book with photographic coverage from 1971 to 2008 with some pictures from 1950s and 1960s and FA Cup win in 2013.

On sale for £15.99 at Rydings news stall in Wigan market hall.