The search begins for the Italian Restaurant of the Year

We are on the hunt for the best Italian Restaurant of 2017.

A pasta or a pizza? Spaghetti or penne? Pepperoni or anchovy? We all love to sit down to an Italian meal and, with thousands of Italian restaurants in the UK, we all have our favourite

Now we want you to tell us which local restaurant gets your vote.

It could be because of the fresh and innovative cuisine, traditional-style dishes, select and exclusive dishes you can find in only the restaurant you use.

Perhaps you love the friendly staff, the traditional style or the outrageous décor of the restaurant? Maybe it’s so much more than a place you go to for a pizza or a pasta? We have drawn up a shortlist of restaurants and eateries that will compete for the title of Italian Restaurant of the Year 2017.

So who is deserving of a place in our top ten?

Restaurants

1 Franco’s, Rodney Street, Wigan

2 La Sentidos Loca, Market Street, Wigan

3 Aroma Di Verona, King Street West, Wigan

4 La Cava, Wigan Road, Wigan

5 Antica Roma, Gerard Street, Ashton-in-Makerfield

6 Primo, Market Approach, Gerard Street, Ashton in Makerfield

7 Rigaletto’s, Loire Drive, Wigan

8 Pizza Hut, Anjou Boulevard, Robin Park, Wigan

9 Bella Roma, Main Street, Billinge

10 Divino, Orrell Road, Orrell

11 Sorrento Orrell, Gathurst Road, Orrell

12 La Mama, High Street, Standish

13 Olive Garden, Preston Road, Standish

14 Pesto @ Dicconson Arms, Appley Lane North, Appley Bridge

15 Papa Luigis, Wigan Lane, Wigan