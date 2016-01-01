Travel review: Best of both worlds
We had almost decided on a city holiday to Sweden and Denmark when we saw a Fred Olsen cruise which included those 2 countries, plus the bonus of Baltic Sea countries Estonia, Latvia and Russia - with St Petersburg as the highlight. The itinerary immediately appealed, and with the help and knowledge from the tour staff, we booked a series of excursions well within our budget, proving to be an invaluable decision.
Travel
Almost Done!
Registering with Wigan Today means you're ok with our terms and conditions.