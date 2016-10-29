Taking on the slopes in beautiful of Austria - Esme Allen takes in the views as she glides down Zellam mountains

From the Austrian town of Zell am See there are two skiing areas, one directly accessible from the town and the other a 15 minute shuttle bus ride away in Kaprun.

Zell am See itself is reasonably attractive.

It has a smattering of historic and traditional buildings, a pretty town square, an interesting Gothic church and of course a great lake side location.

We were lucky enough to be staying in the Grand Hotel Zell am See.

The hotel’s spa boasts panoramic floor to ceiling windows, giving a fantastic view across the lake. Whether you’re relaxing on a recliner with a cup of herbal tea or in the sauna slowing cooking, you can peer over to the other side of the lake to try and guess which house used to belong to the Von Trapp family from The Sound of Music fame.

Heading to the top of the Porsche family owned Schmittenhohe mountain on heated chairlifts, the views were amazing. To look out from 2000 metres at the range of snow topped mountains which appeared above the low lying clouds down in the valley was just stunning. There are a good variety of restaurants and bars too from the traditional wooden family run

Alpine lodges to music filled bars aimed at the younger crowd.

If you are looking to ski from Autumn into early summer, then where better to head than the high glacial slopes of Kuprun.

This is a great resort for beginners or intermediate skiers as many of the slopes are wide and relatively gentle. There is also a great snow park where children can have fun practising their jumps and tricks. Escaping a freezing blizzard that had quickly engulfed the high altitude slopes, we headed back to Zell am See for a warming schnapps in one of the towns atmospheric bars before retreating back to the spa and a welcome massage.

Travel facts

- Esme Allen travelled to Zell am See-Kaprun in Austria as a guest of the Zell am See-Kaprun and Salzburger Land Tourist offices and Crystal Ski Holidays (www.crystalski.co.uk / 0208 939 0726). For resort details see www.zellamsee-kaprun.com. For details about skiing in the area see

www.salzburgerland.com.

- Crystal Ski Holidays (www.crystalski.co.uk, 020 8939 0726) offers a week’s ½-board at 4* Grand Hotel Zell am See from £734 per person (based on two sharing) including direct flights and transfers departing on January 14 2017.