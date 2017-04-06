Travel: Creating amazing family memories on coastal break at Cayton Bay

Posters dotted around Cayton Bay Holiday Park encourage guests to ‘cherry pick the right break for you’.

Well, if you’re looking for a family-friendly holiday perfect for young children and with picturesque views of God’s own country to boot, then this staycation could well be the icing on the cake.

Situated just three miles from the Yorkshire coastal town of Scarborough, Cayton Bay is an all-action holiday park boasting something for all the family.

I’d stayed here before with my family when I was a teenager (many moons ago). Much of its charm and charisma remains – its coastal views are something that will be forever etched into my memory.

But the park itself has undergone a vast refurbishment since my last trip, thanks to a £900,000 investment from owners Parkdean Resorts.

Accommodation

We enjoyed a three-night stay in a Howard caravan, a new addition to its 230-strong fleet for 2017.

The brochure states the accommodation can sleep up to six people (which may be a bit of a squeeze) but it was certainly ample size for myself, wife and two-year-old daughter.

It featured two decent size bedrooms and bathroom with spacious shower, as well as a carefully planned kitchen, lounge and dining area to give a real feel of open space.

Mod cons included a flatscreen TV mounted on the wall, double glazing, central heating and heated towel rail in the bathroom. A vacuum cleaner also came in handy after meal times!

Park facilities

The park features a range of indoor and outdoor activities so everyone can make the most of their stay. A favourite of my daughter’s was the indoor Waterworld – a heated swimming pool with splash area for young children, water slides for all the family and a flume for bigger kids like me!

There’s the amusement arcade for those wanting to enjoy games such as the 2p slots, while the adventure playground has equipment for children both young and old.

There’s also crazy golf and an all-weather sports court.

Right in the heart of the complex you’ll find the convenience store, selling everything from newspapers to fresh bread and frozen food.

In the evening, you can enjoy the cabaret, discos, dancing and lots more in the spacious Oasis Showbar. The nights kick off with kids club activities with Starland Krew characters Sparky and Sparkles before moving onto adult themed entertainment.

Places to eat

Enjoy pub classics at the newly-refurbished Boathouse Bar and Restaurant, which has an indoor play area so your little one can burn off some energy while you kick back and relax.

The restauarant serves a range of traditional tasty pub fare at reasonable prices – for example, a burger was around £8, gammon £11– as well as a full breakfast menu served daily. A carvery is available on Sundays.

The bar is stocked with all your usual beers, wines and spirits, as well as some continental lagers from around the world, such a Brooklyn or Hop House 13. Costa Coffee is also served by the friendly and welcoming staff.

If it’s takeaway you’re after, give give the new fish and chip shop a try. It serves traditional fish and chips (as its name suggests) plus pizzas and burgers.

Creating amazing memories is Parkdean Resorts mantra – well we certainly bottled plenty during our long weekend of family fun.

What else to do:

Cayton Bay is just a stone’s throw from several tourist attractions that provide fun for all the family.

It’s located three miles from the commercial pier of Scarborough itself, while about five miles in the opposite direction you can explore the quieter shores of Filey.

Here’s just a few places that are well-worth a visit....

Sea Life Centre

Have a fantastic fun family day out at the magical underwater world, filled with amazing creatures. The centre is just six miles away from the park. Discounted tickets are available. Ask at reception.

Coastal walks

Put your best foot forward and explore Scarborough Harbour, or ramble across the rugged cliff side and visit the medieval Scarborough Castle. There’s also plenty of picturesque ocean views to enjoy from the cliff tops, while the beach is within a ten-minute walk of the park itself.

Playdale Farm Park

Get up close to dozens of animals at Playdale Farm, which is just two miles away. A great day out whatever the weather, the attraction boasts an indoor play area including ball pool, tractor zone and adventure trail perfect for young children.

Travel facts:

- We enjoyed a three-night stay in a Howard Caravan, brand new for 2017. The total cost was £269.

- Off Peak short breaks start from £149. Weeks from £299.

- Peak short breaks start from £319. Weeks from £499.

- Free WiFi is available in the main park complex.

- Postcode for sat nav: YO11 3NJ

- To book: call 0330 123 4850 or visit www.parkdeanresorts.co.uk