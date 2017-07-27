Travel: It’s compact and cosmopolitan – Inverness has something for all

As a busy person whose life revolves around routine and the familiar, for me, a break away needs to offer something completely new and unchartered.

Something besides the stimulus of a new place and new people.

And that’s exactly what I got when I visited Inverness. Even the journey itself offered a worthwhile experience.

Making our way through the Cairngorms, the scale and natural beauty of the majestic mountain ranges that surrounded us was truly breathtaking.

It was difficult to believe we had left home only a few hours before, as the scenery felt worlds apart.

When we reached the beating heart of The Highlands, Inverness, that bowled us over too.

The compact and cosmopolitan city offers everything you could want in a city break destination. From historic architecture such as the gothic St Andrew’s to bustling night life in the form of vibrant hostelries like Johnny Foxes, it really has it all.

Something we were also able to enjoy with our stay at the Highland Apartments. Tucked away in the heart of the city centre, our luxurious two bedroom apartment boasted a balcony with stunning views of the River Ness and Inverness Castle as well as a large, plush living room and kitchen and two spacious and modern bathrooms.

Our Scottish road trip took us to Aberfeldy next, but not before stopping off at the spectacular Loch Ness which is just a short drive from Inverness. It may be famous for Nessie, but its (relatively) untouched natural beauty is the real star attraction.

In Aberfeldy, where gently undulating hill-ranges punctuate a magnificent landscape, we stayed in a cosy cottage at the Moness resort.

Situated within the 35-acre tranquil woodland of the Moness Estate, we felt incredibly at home in the one bedroom cottage that offered everything you could need for a long or short stay, including a kitchen decked out with crockery and utensils.

That didn’t stop us from enjoying the fine-dining experience on offer at the Flymming Restaurant, which combines a grand yet traditional setting with innovative, modern cuisine.

As a vegetarian I didn’t expect to be able to sample the traditional Scottish dish of haggis during my trip, but thanks to the Flymming Restauarant I was able to, and it was absolutely delicious.

To ramp up the relaxation even further, we were also able to indulge ourselves to a few of the wide range of treatments at the spa and made good use of the swimming pool, too.

Aberfeldy is an extremely charming town, steeped in history, that today, prides itself on its dedication to promoting organic and fair-trade sourced goods. A highlight of our visit there was definitely the trip to the Aberfeldy distillery.

Home to the most awarded blended Scotch whisky, the distillery was built in 1896 and is situated on the banks of the upper banks of the River Tay where its water supply is drawn from.

Travel facts:

- Inverness is the largest city and cultural capital of the Scottish Highlands

- It is the most northern city in Britain

- It has been voted the happiest place in Scotland

- Aberfeldy is Scotland’s first Fair Trade town

- It is home to the world famous Aberfeldy distillery

- Aberfeldy is located on the upper reaches of the River Tay