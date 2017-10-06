TV Tanya is dance show star guest

A Wiganer who is one of the Real Housewives of Cheshire will be the celebrity guest at a glamorous Strictly-style dance charity event next weekend.



Tanya Bardsley, who appears in the hit TV show as she is married to Burnley footballer Phil Bardsley, will head up the judging panel at the Strictly Dance event being organised by Wigan and Leigh Hospice (WLH) on Saturday night.

The outspoken model and reality TV favourite will help decide who should take home the glitterball trophy at one of the Hindley-based charity’s biggest fund-raising nights of the year.

Nine amateur dancers from across Wigan and Leigh have been paired with professionals from 180 Dance and Fitness in Tyldesley.

They have been given just five weeks to learn their steps before they perform in front of the judges and an audience of some 250 people at the DW Stadium.

Tanya has a personal connection to the charity engagement as her grandfather Tommy was cared for by the hospice and her grandmother Irene works there.

Last year’s Strictly Dance event was a massive success for the hospice, raising more than £10,000.

Coronation Street actress Kym Marsh filled the celebrity seat on the panel giving out the scores and former Hollyoaks star Carley Stenson performed with her group.

This time around guests will enjoy a four-course dinner, entertainment from Nikki Fallows and award-winning female barbershop chorus Milltown Sound.