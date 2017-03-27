What a Grand day for young Gracie

Talented youngster Gracie Davies was delighted to meet Freddy the cat when he was revealed for the first time at the weekend.

The St Wilfrid’s Primary Academy pupil won the prize for the best design for a new mascot to mark the 10th anniversary of the Grand Arcade, in a competition in the Wigan Post.

The Grand Arcade celebrates it's 10th birthday with various activities including the launch of their new mascot Freddy the Cat. Pictured is Freddy with Michael Wadeson, Gracie Davies, Abigail Bingham and Ruby Bennett

Gracie’s larger-than-life creation will now be used in future promotional events and will also host the Grand Arcade Kids Club.

There have been activities over the last few days celebrating the milestone, rounded off by a huge birthday party in the mall on Saturday.

And Gracie’s verdict on Freddy: “He’s lovely. I can’t believe how good he looks.”

And John Sanson, Grand Arcade manager added: “He will be a great asset to the team in the shopping centre.”