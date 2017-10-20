Wigan to host giant obstacle course

Greater Manchester’s very own obstacle race series is coming to Wigan next month.
In fact Haigh Woodland Park is the launch-pad for this new venture which includes huge obstacles and lots of water!
The fun-packed course is full chip-timed, race photos are free and each finisher receives a medal as a memento from the day.
GM Active and Obstacle Course Racing specialists Urban Attack say 5km is perfect for first timers, with a 10k option for those looking to challenge themselves.
There is something for all the family, including children’s and teen races. A full bar facility, athletes’ village and food court will be available when the course comes to town on Saturday, November 11.
Almost Done!
Registering with Wigan Today means you're ok with our terms and conditions.