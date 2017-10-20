Wigan to host giant obstacle course

Greater Manchester’s very own obstacle race series is coming to Wigan next month.

In fact Haigh Woodland Park is the launch-pad for this new venture which includes huge obstacles and lots of water!

The fun-packed course is full chip-timed, race photos are free and each finisher receives a medal as a memento from the day.

GM Active and Obstacle Course Racing specialists Urban Attack say 5km is perfect for first timers, with a 10k option for those looking to challenge themselves.

There is something for all the family, including children’s and teen races. A full bar facility, athletes’ village and food court will be available when the course comes to town on Saturday, November 11.