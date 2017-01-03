Wiggins to take part in The Jump

Retired cyclist and adopted Wiganer Sir Bradley Wiggins is set to turn his attention to winter sports as he takes part in celebrity skiing competition The Jump.

The eight-time Olympic medallist will follow in the footsteps of sporting stars such as rower Sir Steve Redgrave, gymnast Beth Tweddle and swimmer Rebecca Adlington, all of whom were forced to pull out of the competition due to injuries.

The former Tour De France champion, 36, does not seem fazed by the show’s history and said he is looking forward to taking his other favourite sport to the next level.

“Skiing is a big passion of mine, it was a mix of that and the other committed names this year that made me want to sign up,” Wiggins said.

“Major retiring Olympians such as Sir Steve Redgrave have also trod this path, I see this as a sporting challenge and want to go out there and win it. Just don’t call me a celebrity.”

Having recently retired from a 15-year cycling career with five Olympic gold medals under his belt, he will be joining top athletes such as England rugby captain Jason Robinson OBE, Olympic gymnast Louis Smith and Olympic Taekwondo champion Jade Jones in the show’s fourth series.

He is the fourteenth and final name to sign up to the six-week competition, which will see participants take on some of the toughest challenges in snow sports.

Presented by Davina McCall, the show has seen a number of contestants suffer painful injuries, including former Holby City star, Tina Hobley.

The full list of contestants includes:

Bradley Wiggins - retired cyclist.

Gareth Thomas - Welsh rugby international player.

Jason Robinson OBE - England rugby captain.

Robbie Fowler - England international footballer.

Spencer Matthews - former Made In Chelsea star.

Mark Dolan - comedian.

Louis Smith - Olympic gymnast.

Jade Jones - Olympic Taekwondo champion.

Kadeena Cox - Paralympic medallist.