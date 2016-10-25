£100k appeal for terminally ill mum

A mum-of-three told she has just months to live has launched a £100,000 fund-raising appeal for treatment abroad.

Polly Haydock, 37, was diagnosed with stage three colorectal cancer in October last year.

The response has been amazing Dan Haydock

She chose to use natural herbs and supplements, as well as a special diet, before starting radiation treatment.

But in July she was given the heartbreaking news that the cancer had spread to her lymph nodes, lungs and liver.

Her condition had become terminal and she was told she had just six months left to live.

The news was a big blow for Polly, who is married to Dan and has three children, Darcy, 18, Emma, nine, and Alex, seven.

Dan, of Gadbury Fold, Atherton, said: “The bottom fell out of our world. It’s something you never expect, but not at 36 for someone who is healthy and full of life.”

Polly’s life could possibly be prolonged by chemotherapy treatment, but it would not be a cure. She previously had to stop having chemotherapy as it affected her heart.

She believes she may have another option to fight the disease.

Polly wants to go to Germany to undergo treatment not available in the UK, which she believes gives a better chance of survival.

Dan, 40, said: “She said she wasn’t willing to give up so she carried on looking for alternative therapies.

“We found a few private clinics in Germany. They are world-leading cancer treatment centres with people going from all over the world to get this kind of treatment.”

They believe it will cost £300,000 to fund the treatment over two years.

And they have started an online appeal to raise the first £100,000 so that treatment can begin as soon as possible.

Donations have been pouring in and more than £7,000 has already been given.

And more money could be added to the appeal as fund-raising events are being organised.

Dan said: “The response has been amazing. Total strangers are donating as word is spreading.”

The support has provided a real boost for Polly, who is currently in hospital

Dan added: “She has a focus and a bit of hope because so many people have been so kind, donating money and prizes for a raffle and auction.”

To make a donation to Polly’s online fund-raising appeal, go to www.gofundme.com/my-children-need-their-mummy-2u9pnzg4.

Details of fund-raising events and how to help Polly by giving a prize for a raffle or auction are available at www.fundpolly.com.