£2m cash boost will help us look after our elderly

Adult social care in the borough is set for a £2m overhaul.

Wigan Council has announced an investment in “extra care” services, which will be launched by three news providers.

It comes after a review of the current services available across Wigan and Leigh described them as “lacking flexibility, responsiveness and community connection.”

Providers of the new scheme, which will be focusing on caring for people within their own homes, are CIC at Eliot Gardens, Allied Healthcare at Wickham Hall and IAS at Elmridge Court.

The three healthcare companies have been co-designing a new model of extra care with the council, the landlord and the residents.

This model is set to build on the assets of residents and people in the community resulting in on-site care and support, as well as providing access to a range of new activities.

Coun Keith Cunliffe, the local authority’s portfolio holder for adult social care and health, said: “We are really pleased that the providers for Wigan’s reformed Extra Care model share our vision.

“This will enable us to develop local people’s aspirations and community connections, as well as allowing us to develop our in house provision to focus upon those with more complex and challenging needs.

“We are very confident that this will enable us to improve the service and achieve our objectives for the Deal for Health and Wellness.”

The service is an alternative to existing residential care and involves older people or people with additional needs who live in their own apartment within a purpose-built development.

The contract released by the council insisted on certain specifications, saying: “We want to commission a pro-active provider that is able to use their experience and expertise to implement our vision of a wellbeing model of Extra Care, which is flexible, responsive, efficient and deeply connected to the local community.

A family member of a resident who will be among the first to benefit from the service, said: “I have to admit I was sceptical at first, but having been closely involved in the whole process I have seen first-hand how in depth the process was to make sure that the council chose the right providers to make real changes.

“I am really happy with the outcome and looking forward to working closely with the new providers and Wigan Council sharing my ideas and experiences to really improve the lives of people living in extra care services.”