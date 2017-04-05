A vintage treat for car enthusiasts

Members of West Lancs MG Owners Club went along to the first “Corner House Meet” of the year.

The Wrightington pub and restaurant on Wood Lane is proving a popular venue for car-owners from Lancashire and Greater Manchester to show off their pride and joys and enjoy some friendly banter.

The meetings have proven popular with enthusiasts

Meanwhile spectators come along from far and wide to feast their eyes on some of the fantastic cars on display.

This local show enjoys free admission and is held on the first Sunday of every month from 9am to 11.30am.

It will now run through until autumn with a special New Year’s Day meet for those that didn’t overindulge the night before.

Eleven members of the Owners Club brought along six of their cars: two MG-TCs, three MGFs and an MGA.

A selection of classic cars on show

A wide selection of other vehicles were brought along to the event and two of favourites on show were the Aston Martin DB5 (as those of a certain age will remember was the original 007 car) and also a stunning two-tone Bentley with plush red leather interior.

West Lancs MG Owners Club thanked the Corner House for organising the event every month and, most importantly, for keeping the event free so that everyone can come along and enjoy the cars - from vintage to classic plus some from a little more modern era.