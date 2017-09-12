Abandoned puppy has to be put down

A sickly bulldog puppy had to be put down after she was found abandoned outside a Wigan vet’s.

The RSPCA is appealing for people to come forward with information after the pup, thought to only be around nine weeks’ old, was left in a pet carrier on the steps of Little Lane Vets, Goose Green, on Monday last week.

The dog, who was nicknamed Mavis, was unable to walk and her health deteriorated to the point that she was put to sleep to prevent further suffering.

Inspector Susie Mciallef said: “She was abandoned inside a cat carrier which had two childrens’ tops inside. It is clear that whoever dumped her did so intentionally.

"They may have thought they were doing the right thing by leaving her outside a vet, but it is never acceptable to abandon an animal.”

Anyone with details should contact the RSPCA on 0300 123 8018.