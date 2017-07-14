Academy delight at teaching status

A Wigan academy is celebrating after being given the honour of becoming a national teaching school.

Hawkley Hall High is one of 65 around the country to be selected this time round to take a leading role in recruiting and training new entrants into the education profession.

Teaching schools identify and develop leadership potential, provide support for other schools to bring about improvements, and work with establishments across their teaching school alliance to raise classroom standards.

Introduced in 2011, teaching schools are top performers that work with partner schools in an alliance to provide high quality initial training plus professional development opportunities for teachers at all stages of their career.

They raise standards through supporting other schools, especially those in challenging circumstances, and ensure that the most talented school leaders are spotted and supported to become successful headteachers.

Roy Halford, chief executive of the Rowan Learning Trust, said: “We are delighted that Hawkley Hall has been awarded Teaching School status. We can now build on and extend the National Support School work we have conducted for seven years supporting over 45 schools.”

The National College for Teaching and Leadership (NCTL) has responsibility, in partnership with headteachers from the Teaching Schools Council, for the appointment of teaching schools and the quality of the teaching schools programme.

There are now 750 teaching schools across England.

Roger Pope, chair of the National College for Teaching and Leadership, said: “I’d like to congratulate Hawkley Hall High School – they should be very proud of this achievement.

“Teaching schools are at the heart of school improvement. They’re supporting other schools, attracting and training the best new teachers and developing the next generation of leaders. At NCTL, we want to do all we can to support their work.”

The new cohort of teaching schools will be invited to attend a national teaching school induction event.