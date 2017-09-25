Actor receives lifetime achievement award

Allen Christey-Casson, a member of the Leigh-based Three Towns Operatic Society, has received a prestigious lifetime achievement award for his dedication and commitment to amateur theatre.

He received the prize by Bolton Amateur Theatre Society patron David Thacker.

Allen was born into a theatrical family and has performed on the stage throughout his life, joining Three Towns 13 years ago.

Describing the award as the pinnacle of his amateur career, he added: “It was a very humbling experience to be honoured by my fellow actors.”

Three Towns are now rehearsing for their November 17 and 18 concerts at Leigh St Joseph’s Hall, featuring songs from the shows. Tickets £10 from 01942 605369.