Actor wanted to play George Formby in upcoming film

A Lancashire author is on the hunt for a George Formby impersonator to play the iconic musician in a big screen production.

Author Andrew Atkinson, of Penwortham, has started writing the script for a film based on his book Formby’s Lost Love - a true tale of ukulele star George Formby’s fiancee Pat Howson.

Working with Preston Movie Makers, he is in talks with an actress to play Preston-born Pat, but is looking for someone to fill in Formby’s shoes.

Andrew said: “The actor doesn’t have to be local - auditions are open across the world.

“But it would be lovely to get someone from Lancashire who can give an authentic Wigan accent.

“We just want someone who looks and sounds like George Formby.

“I am really excited about this project.

“The story of George Formby and his fiance is so sad and such an interesting tale.

“They are both local people and I think there is still a lot of interest there in what they went through.”

The book tells the heartbreaking story of RE teacher Pat who got engaged to Wigan-born Formby in February 1961 only weeks before he suffered a heart attack and died aged 56.

Pat, a former Leyland Grammar School pupil, died in November 1971 from ovarian cancer, aged just 46.

The film Formby’s Lost Love follows two documentaries on the BBC, with an edition of The South Bank Show in 1992, and Frank Skinner on George Formby in 2011.

If anyone is interested in auditioning to play the role of Formby contact Andrew Atkinson on 07702340744 or email lancashiremedia@gmail.com

