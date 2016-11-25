‘Aggressive beggar’ receives criminal behaviour order

A man has received a criminal behaviour order after targeting vulnerable people.

Joseph McNaughton, 37, of no fixed abode, is banned from approaching any person aged 60 or over to obtain money after he was jailed in January 2016 for fraud and robbery after targeting two elderly victims.

Detective Constable Adam Jones, of GMP’s Wigan Borough, said: “McNaughton used aggressive begging techniques to pressure the victims in Leigh town centre into giving him money and left them feeling like they couldn’t say no. He has now completed his prison term and I am keen to prevent anyone else becoming victim to this man.”

As part of the Criminal Behaviour Order, McNaughton is prohibited from:

1 Approaching any person aged 60 or over, or whom he knows or believes to be vulnerable, other than a family member, whether in person or by telephone, letter, email or any form of communication, anywhere in England and Wales for the purposes of obtaining money from them, other than in connection with any lawful purpose.

2 Entering the home of any person aged 60 or over, or whom he knows or believes to be vulnerable, unless that person is a family member or in circumstances to save a person’s life.

3 Being in possession of, using or attempting to use any other person’s cash card.