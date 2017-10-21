Air ambulance called to major incident

Emergency services were called to a major incident in Wigan.



Police and the air ambulance attended Bramble House in Worsley Hall on Saturday October 22.

The exact nature of the incident is still unclear as police investigations are ongoing.

Local reports suggested the helicopter was called to help at least one person who had been stabbed, but this could not be verified.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) confirmed it was called to Buchanan Road by the ambulance service at 3.56pm on Saturday but could not give any further details.

Eyewitnesses reported seeing police at the back of the community centre.

More to follow.