Alex saved her baby’s life after watching video

When Alex McHugh watched a first aid video, little did she realise she would be putting it into action just hours later.

Alex, 34, saved her seven-week-old son Joel’s life after he stopped breathing when the family were getting into the car after the school run.

The quick-thinking mum from Highfield rushed to a nearby shop and one of the customers helped her to lie him on the floor. Alex then performed CPR until the ambulance arrived, saving his life.

In recognition of her efforts, Alex has now been crowned St John Ambulance Hero Parent of the Year at the St John Ambulance Everyday Heroes awards.

The title is given to a parent, carer or guardian who has used first aid on their own child.

Just a day before, Alex had seen the St John Ambulance Nursery Rhymes Inc video which teaches Cardio Pulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) for babies. The terrifying incident came after

Joel was antenatally diagnosed with Congenital Cystic Adenomatoid Malformation (CCAM) a foetal lung lesion which required surgery whilst Alex was still pregnant with Joel, and a high risk surgery at three days old to remove most of his left lung.

Alex was among 10 other winners celebrated at the ceremony in London.

Alex said: ‘It’s amazing to receive this award, I’m thrilled. People really need to learn first aid and the work that St John Ambulance does is fabulous. Without the Nursery Rhymes Inc video they made, Joel wouldn’t be here. I can’t thank St John Ambulance enough.”

Alex was handed her award by TV presenter Zoe Hardman, who said: “Alex is absolutely inspirational – she is how we should all be, in terms of having first aid knowledge and knowing how to use it. She’s my hero.

“First aid is something everyone should be doing and I wish I’d done it as a teenager. For me it’s the most important thing; I tell every single person I come across to learn first aid.”

The annual Everyday Heroes Awards, supported by Laerdal, celebrated the nation’s life savers, honouring community heroes, organisations and members of the public who have used first aid to help others.

The star studded awards was hosted by TV presenter Katie Piper, who as an acid attack survivor and a parent understands the importance of having life saving skills.

If you have been inspired to learn first aid visit www.sja.org.uk to find out more.