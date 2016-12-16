Aliens issue warning after pie’s space mission

A chilling video has appeared on social media following the launch of a meat and potato pie into space.

Appearing on the Black Chapter facebook page the message appears to come from deep space and an alien race who encountered the pastry as it floated high above the Earth.

A still from the chilling video

Since yesterday’s launch (Thursday) the video states that numerous people have reported strange lights in the skies over Wigan before a fearsome ‘grey’ alien delivers the following message ...

“People of Wigan. Your generous gifts of baked goods pleases us. We find your delicious meat filled pastries most agreeable.

“After meeting with the interspecies Galactic Space Council we have concluded that we must have more.

“Our demands are simple. Send another million meat and potato pies into orbit ... or face our wrath. You have 24 hours!”

The video concludes with a simple question ... Can the bakers of Wigan produce the goods? Keep watching the pies.

Some experts believe it to be a hoax, however, especially as the alien appears to wink at the end of the video.

