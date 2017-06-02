Amazing May marks 105 in style

An incredible resident at a Wigan care village celebrated her 105th birthday with a party which attracted some high-profile guests.

May Fazackerly marked the extraordinary milestone at Belong in Platt Bridge with a special Scottish-themed event in honour of her Edinburgh roots.

Staff at the Millers Lane facility wore kilts and presented May with surprises including a telegram from the Queen and a special card from her sporting hero, Scottish snooker legend Stephen Hendry.

Her love of the green baize was also reflected in a special snooker table cake.

Newly-elected Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham attended along with Wigan’s first citizen Coun Ron Conway in one of his final engagements before handing the position on to Coun Bill Clarke.

Wiganers also sent cards on May’s big day, including pupils at St Benedict’s Primary School who have worked with Belong Wigan on special Dementia Friends sessions.

Family and friends dropped in to share the day with her, including regular Belong visitor 12-year-old Daisy May Calderbank.

May also enjoyed spending time with fellow Belong resident Peggy Carty, who turned 90 on the same day.

Mr Burnham said: “It was a privilege to be able to share May’s special birthday celebration and share the wonderful community spirit here.

“I’m so pleased that May has had a lovely day. It was great to be part of it.”

Belong Wigan general manager, Gill Menguy, said: “We all had a wonderful day and it was an honour to help May celebrate her milestone 105th birthday.

“Our experience co-ordinator Marie Calderbank pulled out all of the stops to ensure that May had a wonderful day full of surprise celebrity appearances, cards and gifts.”

Ms Calderbank added: “May is a much-loved member of the Belong community. We are so glad that we were able to help her to celebrate this momentous occasion.”