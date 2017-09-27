Amazing night to remember brave Logan

An “amazing” night was staged to remember the courage of brave Wigan schoolboy Logan Gallagher.

And the gathering at the Bellingham Hotel looks like it has raised more than £2,000 for the medical charity Kidscan.

Logan Gallagher

Family and friends of the St Catherine’s Primary pupil, who lost his life to a rare form of cancer last December, were behind the fundraiser.

Teachers and friends of Logan teamed up with the organisers to pay tribute to Logan, who made a lasting impression on all who knew him.

One St Catharine’s teacher, Mark Hillam, a Wigan Harrier and endurance runner, also completed his first 100-mile race in Nottingham, in aid of the same cause.

He was inspired by the youngster’s “beaming smile” and smashed his £500 target, with pledges on his Just Giving site now nearing £900.

Speaking about the tribute night, Logan’s older brother Lee said: “The night was amazing, so many people came to give their support for the cause and in Logan’s memory.

“We will be combining our total with the money raised by Mark Hillam.

“His memory tree was full with messages of love and memories which I haven’t even read yet.

“We are so lucky to have so many amazing friends and supporters.”

Lee’s partner, Will Clinton, is also looking, through his employers, to see if their efforts qualify for match funding, which may garner their Kidscan appeal another £1,500.

The charity night featured a DJ and dancers and prize raffle, and one of Logan’s best friends, Tyler Kenton, gave a rendition of the Coleen McMahon track Beautiful Boy, which was played at the schoolboy’s funeral.

Logan’s legacy has certainly been kept going at St Catharine’s, with staff making sure his tray was moved up from Year Three to Year Four when the new term began earlier this month.

And pupils are regularly encouraged to share their fond memories of their former classmate. A memorial bench has also been installed at the Scholefield Lane school.

Lee added: “It’s great that they are still talking about him. We have said that if there’s anything we can do to help at school then we will do.”