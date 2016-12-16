Ambitious hub plan gets green light

An ambitious £9m development to create homes and an entertainment venue has taken another major step closer to becoming a reality.

Wigan Council’s planning committee has now approved the updated plans for the Astley Point development on Higher Green Lane.

The 4.5-acre site will become home to an entertainment and dining hub, 12 luxury apartments, two penthouses and 14 family homes.

Developers Salcaul made some changes to its proposals for transforming the former Rendezvous restaurant/club site following a public consultation and bosses spoke of their delight that planning councillors had given the application the green light.

Director Sean McCaul said: “We are thrilled our updated proposals for Astley Point have been approved.

“Having listened to feedback about our original approved plans, we realised many local people interested in Astley Point prefer houses to apartments, so we decided to change our plans to make sure we provide homes local people will want to live in.

“Our architects Cartwright and Gross have created a truly exciting scheme for the site which will set the new homes and leisure opportunities in stunning landscaped surroundings informed by the local heritage, history and countryside.

“We’ve received a significant amount of interest from people wishing to live at Astley Point and also had a huge amount of interest in our commercial leisure space. I hope to be able to announce our first operators very soon.”

Developers say the scheme could eventually create up to 70 full-time jobs in the restaurant and leisure venue, with scores more temporary posts expected to be available during the construction process.

Salcaul, which is creating the development, is a joint venture between Salboy, owned by Simon Ismail and Fred Done of betting company Betfred which has a base in central Wigan, and property business Redwaters.

Bosses at Wigan Council have also given official backing to the ambitious scheme.

Coun David Molyneux, cabinet member for regeneration and the authority’s deputy leader, said: “The population of Wigan borough is growing, in fact by 2026 it’s predicted we’ll need an extra 13,500 homes to keep up with demand.

“Wigan Council is committed to ensuring we have enough homes for local residents and so we are pleased that this application, in the popular village of Astley has been given the green light.

“The high-quality development will not only bring new homes to Astley, but will also create over 70 new jobs. I look forward to seeing the scheme take shape.”

The first homes are expected to be built by next summer. For details visit www.astleypoint.com