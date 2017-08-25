Angels to help others as a legacy for Polly

A fund-raising appeal set up to help a Wigan mum is now supporting other people in her memory.

Polly’s Angels was created to raise money so that Polly Haydock, who was battling cancer, could have treatment at a clinic in Germany.

Polly was my best friend. She was in a lot of pain and I’m sad we couldn’t get a cure for her Joanne Howcroft

They raised thousands of pounds through a variety of events, including arranging for comedian Peter Kay to hold shows in Blackpool to boost funds.

Sadly mum-of-three Polly died earlier this month, aged 37, at her home in Atherton.

Now the team behind Polly’s Angels have vowed to keep raising money to help other people as a lasting legacy.

Trustee Joanne Howcroft said: “Polly was my best friend. She was in a lot of pain and I’m sad we couldn’t get a cure for her.

“We want to make sure that people have that support that they need.

“It’s about people, not big organisations. Big charities researching things do need funding, but sometimes an individual does as well.”

Polly’s Angels have already organised many of their own events and supported other people holding fund-raisers.

These have included a charity lunch hosted by celebrity Dawn Ward, family fun days and events with Bolton Wanderers “legends”.

Although the appeal was initially set up to help Polly, the trustees now hope to support many other people.

Mrs Howcroft said: “We started off helping people with cancer. However, what we are looking to do is diversify that.”

Polly’s Angels will now give donations to people with Alzheimer’s disease, dementia, cancer, heart disease and mental health issues.

Money could be used for scans, alternative therapy, complimentary therapy, talking therapy, psychological therapy, respite care, day care or support group sessions, and transport to those sessions.

Mrs Howcroft said: “It might be someone wants to go to a day care group and it costs money and they can ask us.

“It might be for mental health. People can’t always access psychological therapies straight away and they can come to us.”

More fund-raising events are now being planned, with the next one being a Northern soul night on Saturday, September 16 at the Victoria And Albert pub in Horwich.

It will raise money for Janet Colgan, who has terminal stomach cancer and was receiving treatment at a clinic in Germany alongside Polly.

More events will be organised in future so that as many people as possible can be helped.

Polly’s Angels is run by Mrs Howcroft and Catherine Sanchez - friends of Polly’s who did not know each other before she became ill.

They are looking for a third trustee, along with people interested in organising fund-raising events, to help remember their friend.

Mrs Howcroft said: “Polly was fun-loving and she enjoyed life, but people didn’t know Polly. She was quite sensitive and liked time on her own. She was an amazing person.

“She used to sing and did acting. She loved everything she did.”

To find out more about Polly’s Angels , get involved with fund-raising or make a request for funding, go to www.pollysangels.com.