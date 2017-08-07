Animal-lover Kevin goes missing from family home

A Wigan good Samaritan has gone missing from his family home, sparking a community-wide appeal.

Kevin Snalam, 69, has been missing from his Marsh Green home since 1pm yesterday, Sunday, August 6 and was last seen on Heyford Road around half an hour later.

Mr Snalam is well known for spending his spare time feeding stray dogs in the borough as well as running a popular Facebook page helping owners find their lost pets.

His family are extremely worried and despite extensive enquiries by officers, there has been no sign of him so far.

He was last known to be wearing black jogging bottoms, Reebok trainers, a blue hooded top and either a blue or white t-shirt. It is thought he may also be wearing glasses.

Inspector Philip James, of GMP’s Wigan borough, said: “It is completely out of character for Kevin to go missing, he has never gone missing before and his family are awfully worried. Kevin requires regular medication and we are particularly concerned that since he went missing he hasn’t had access to any of this.

“If you think you might have seen Kevin, or someone matching his description, then please contact us. Any information could really help us find him to make sure he is safe and well.”

Anyone with any information should call police on 101 quoting incident number 1976 of Sunday 6 August 2017.