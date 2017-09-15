Another cash machine targeted by raiders

Thieves have targeted another cash machine, the latest in a series of attacks across the borough.

Police were called after raiders attacked the ATM at the Co-operative, on Coach Road in Astley, at around 1.25am today.

It is not yet known how much cash was stolen.

A fire service spokesman confirmed they were called at 1.35am to assist and make sure the area was safe.

The cash machine was the latest to be targeted in the past week with other incidents in Lowton, Golborne, Garswood and Culcheth.

Police are investigating and anyone with information is asked to call them on 101.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.