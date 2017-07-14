Appeal for ‘a one of a kind character’

A fund-raising campaign has been launched to give a popular Wigan man who died suddenly a fitting send-off.

Darren Rutter, 22, passed away earlier this month, sparking an outpouring of emotion from family and friends.

Pals, who describe Darren, as a “one of a kind character”, have now launched a crowdfunding scheme, saying it is an ideal way to “give something back to him”.

And such is his popularity, the appeal has raised close to £4,000 in a matter of days since its launch.

Darren’s close friend James Lowe set up the Go Fund Me appeal in his pal’s memory.

“It’s a sad time for us all, Darren meant a lot to each and every one of us and we all have our own special memories with him,” said James.

“I think this is a good way to give back to the lad that has provided us with such a good quality of friendship and made such an impact on all of us.”

Darren passed away on Saturday, July 8, and James, who sought permission from Darren’s mum Anita before launching the appeal, paid tribute to Darren on his Go Fund Me page.

“Where do I start,” he said. “Daz was as we all know a one of a kind character, he was kind, compassionate and an all around funny guy.

“He was the life and soul around us all. No matter how small a situation was, or no matter who was around him, Daz would never fail to have everybody in the room laughing their head off with his stupid comments or doing something daft which would always immediately put a smile on everyone’s faces and have everyone in bits. That was just him.

“Anybody who had the pleasure of meeting Darren or being in his company will understand exactly what I mean, he was truly one of a kind and will be missed unbelievably by us all.

“We all have some funny memories with him and love the lad to bits. He may be gone, but most certainly will never be forgotten. We all as friends and family have the duty to make sure that we are all there for one another.

“I have set this page up on behalf of our brother, if he was here today he’d of gone mad hating all the attention and people grieving over him trying to help him out, but secretly loving the attention at the same time, which is 100 per cent him.

“If those who knew Darren would like to contribute in any way they can towards giving him the best send off the lad could have then it would be appreciated massively. This isn’t a charity, this is our way as Darren’s friends to give something back to him. I think he deserves the best send off one could have, he respected us all so this is our respect back.”

His funeral service take place at St Mark’s Church, Newtown, at a time and date to be confirmed.