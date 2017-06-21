Appeal for missing Appley Bridge teens

An appeal has been issued after two teenagers went missing from Appley Bridge.

Police say Josh Mason, 13, and Damian Howes, 14, have not seen seen since they left the Middlebrook Retail Park in Bolton at around 12.20pm on Monday.

Damian Howes

The boys were each last seen swearing light blue school polo shirts, black trousers and black trainers.

Police believe that the pair may well be in the Croydon area.

The pair, or anyone knowing their whereabouts, are being asked to contact Lancashire Police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting log number 748 of June 19.