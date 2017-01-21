Appeal for shop robbery witnesses

Police are appealing for witnesses after two men attempted to rob a shop in Wigan.

At around 9:35am on Friday 20 January 2017, one of the men entered the shop and post office on Whelly, armed with a large kitchen knife and jumped over the counter where the till was kept.

As he was preparing to open the till, a member of staff screamed when she saw the offender which resulted in him and his accomplice, who had been stood at the door the whole time, fleeing the premises.

The pair then drove off in an unknown direction in a burgundy or red coloured vehicle.

The armed man who jumped over the counter is described as white, overweight and was wearing a green balaclava, green fleece and blue trousers.

Detective Constable Andrew Hill of GMP’s Wigan borough said: “The fact that this attempted robbery took place at the time it did and one of the offenders was wearing quite distinctive clothing leaves us hopeful that somebody will have seen something”.

“It understandably left the staff who worked there absolutely terrified and thankfully they were not hurt during this incident”.

“If you have any information then please contact police and tell us what you know”.

Anybody with information should contact police on 0161 856 5307 or the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.