Appeal for Wigan Youth Zone mentors

Wigan Youth Zone is looking for volunteers to sign up to its new mentoring programme.

The youth zone, has been offering young people support, advice and helping them to build confidence since it opened three years ago, but introduction of the programme means it can now offer more formalised support.

One-to-one support is integral in 21st century youth provision Genna Banks

The programme will be available to members of the Youth Zone aged seven-16 who require one to one support and will aim to help them deal with the many challenges and pressures imposed on them by today’s society.

The mentoring programme aims to enhance the existing offer that Wigan Youth Zone provides by addressing issues such as bullying, family breakdown, low confidence and risk-taking behaviour.

The programme will offer young people targeted individual support dependant on their needs, with the main aim being to improve self-worth and support them in positive decision-making.

This will be achieved by engaging them in one to one sessions and positive activities outside of the Youth Zone.

A team of mentors will be managed and supported by Genna Banks, Mentor Co-ordinator at the Youth Zone.

Genna said: “One-to-one support is integral in 21st century youth provision, it means we can provide a full range of support and guidance to young people who come through our doors, investing in their emotional wellbeing as well as their physical and mental health.

“The vision is to also develop the programme so in the near future; it is not only open to Wigan Youth Zone members but also the wider youth community and referrals from other services.”

Wigan Youth Zone is on a recruitment drive to find enthusiastic, caring and empathetic people who can enhance our Volunteer Mentor Team and provide support and advice for young people who need it.

If you feel you could dedicate your time and have a passion for helping young people please contact Genna Banks on 01942 612 061 or email genna.banks@wiganyouthzone.org.