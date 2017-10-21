Appeal for witnesses after double stabbing

Police are appealing for witnesses after two men were seriously injured in a stabbing in Wigan.



Officers and the air ambulance attended the incident near Bramble House in Worsley Hall shortly before 4pm on Saturday October 21.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) were told two men had been stabbed in an alley between Buchanan Road and Plane Avenue.

Officers and paramedics attended a nearby address where two men, aged 30 and 38, had taken refuge. They were treated for serious but not life threatening injuries in hospital.

Police say little is still known about the circumstances of the incident and are asking anyone who witnessed the attack or saw anyone acting suspiciously in the area to get in touch.

Inspector Tanya Kitchen from GMP’s Wigan borough said: “Thankfully both these men will recover from their injuries, but we could have easily been dealing with a much more tragic situation.

“We are determined to find whoever is responsible for this attack, they are obviously dangerous and are willing to use weapons on our streets in the middle of the afternoon.

“Hopefully members of the public might have seen something that can help our investigation. I would ask those people to get in touch with us and tell us what you know.”

Eyewitnesses reported seeing officers at the back of the community centre.

Local reports suggested the incident was related to a robbery in the area.

Residents took to social media to express their shock and sadness at what had happened.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting incident number 1494 of October 21, or ring independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.