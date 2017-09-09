Appeal to find man missing for two weeks

Police are appealing for help to find a man who has been missing for two weeks.

Thomas King, also known as Thomas Shaw, lives in the Shadwell Grove area of Westleigh and is often seen in Leigh town centre.

But police say he has not been in contact with neighbours or family for two weeks.

The last reported possible sighting of Thomas was last Wednesday in Leigh town centre, when he was said to be wearing a black vest, light blue zip-up hoodie and shorts with flowers on.

He had large dark blue or black headphones and a red and blue backpack.

Anyone with information about where Thomas may be, or anyone in contact with him, is asked to call police on 101 quoting log 1182 of September 7.