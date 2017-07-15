Appeal to reunite teen with treasured photos

A Wigan teenager is appealing for help after her purse was stolen containing priceless photos of her late grandad.

Chloe Lawrence, 19, from Whelley had her purse stolen during a night out on Friday in King Street, along with family photographs which cannot be replaced.

The teenager has put out an emotional appeal for anyone who may have the purse to return the photographs, as they are the only one she had left before her grandad Bill passed away.

She posted on Facebook: "Bit of a long shot but I had my purse stolen in Wigan (King Street) tonight with my passport, driving licence also additional cards and the only pictures I had left of my grandad before he passed away. Would obviously love it all to be returned but I am not bothered about the money and the cards.

"All I'm asking for is the few pictures I had left of my grandad and the other pictures I had inside the purse. Not bothered about anything in it apart from the pictures. Hoping I get it returned asap."

Chloe's purse is a nude River Island purse.

Anyone with information about the purse or the photographs can contact Chloe on 07931918935 or hand the purse into Wigan police station.