Are Wiganers responsible for doorman's injuries?

An appeal has been launched to find a group of men who are believed to be from Wigan, after a doorman was attacked and left with horrific injuries.

The unnamed group were implicated in the brutal assault which took place at Revolution Bar in Liverpool city centre.

Posts on social media, which have since been removed, alleged that a “gang” from Wigan “turned the doorman over” during the attack, before suggesting that the victim would “bear their glass or knife mark for the rest of his life.”

A graphic image accompanying the post revealed the apparent aftermath of the attack, in which a close-up picture of a man’s blood-stained face reveals two heavily swollen eyes and a large stitched-up gash across his forehead and nose.

Another photo posted alongside featured several young men posing for a photo inside the bar in St Peter’s Square.

Crosses next to several of the men in the photo marked out the suspects, but their identities are unknown and it has not been officially confirmed that they have any link to the attack.

The attack is not believed to be linked to an incident earlier in the night at the same bar, in which a fight broke out after two men carried out an aggravated burglary at the Revolution premises.

Anyone with information on any incident should contact Merseyside Police on 0151 709 6010 or the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.