Are you prepared for snow?

Weather forecasters are predicting we might get the first snow of the winter tonight.

But with temperatures plummeting are you prepared for the white stuff? Here are some handy hints to help you in the cold weather:

On the roads ...

If you drive to work - make plenty of time for your journey and thoroughly de-ice your car before setting off.

Have a charged mobile phone with you at all times in case your car breaks down and a blanket in the boot of your vehicle.

Wrap up! Your car might be warm once the heating kicks in but if it breaks down, you’ll soon feel the cold again.

Pack some snacks and a hot flask if you are going on a long journey.

Drive slower than normal as black ice can be deadly and snowy conditions are treacherous to drive in.

In the home ...

Make sure you keep an eye on your family, friends and neighbours and ask them to keep an eye on you.

Draw your curtains at dusk and keep your doors closed to block out draughts.

Have regular hot drinks and eat at least one hot meal a day if possible. Eating regularly helps keep energy levels up during winter.

Wear several light layers of warm clothes (rather than one chunky layer).

Keep as active in your home as possible.

Wrap up warm and wear shoes with a good grip if you need to go outside on cold days.

If you have reduced mobility, are 65 or over, or have a health condition such as heart or lung disease, you should heat your home to at least 18C. It’s a good idea to keep your bedroom at this temperature all night if you can and make sure you wear enough clothes to stay warm. During the day, you may prefer your living room to be slightly warmer.

If you’re under 65 and healthy and active, you can safely have your house cooler than 18C, if you’re comfortable.