Armed robbers stole cash in chip shop raid

Police are appealing for witnesses after staff at a chip shop were confronted by two armed robbers.

A worker at Seven Seas chip shop, on Wigan Lane, Swinley, had taken cash out of the till and was about to go in the office when he heard a female colleague scream.

He was confronted by a masked man, who waved a large knife at him and demanded money, so he handed over the cash.

A second offender holding a small knife and a hammer joined him and they made further demands, before fleeing with the cash via a back door.

No-one was hurt during the robbery.

Police are investigating what happened and are keen to hear from witnesses to the incident, which happened shortly after 9.15pm on Sunday, September 24.

Det Con Andy Hill, of Wigan CID, said: “This was a violent robbery, in which the victims were faced by men wielding weapons.

“It’s vital that we catch whoever did this and stop them from targeting any other businesses in the area.

“If you saw two men acting suspiciously in the area at the time, or you have any information that may be able to help our investigation, I would urge you to get in touch with police.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 0161 856 5307 or 101, quoting incident number 2140 of September 24, or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.