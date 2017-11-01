Armed robbers target Tesco store

Armed robbers stole money and cigarettes after launching a late night raid at a supermarket.



Staff and customers were left terrified after robbers barged into the Tesco Express in Whelley shortly after 10.30pm yesterday (Tuesday), a short while before its scheduled closing time at 11pm.

Officers attended and established a quantity of cash and cigarettes had been taken.

No staff or customers were injured during the incident.

A 25-year old man and a 38-year old man were arrested on suspicion of robbery and remain in police custody.

Police enquiries are ongoing. Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting incident number 2768 of 31/10/17, or Crimestoppers, anonymously on 0800 555 111.