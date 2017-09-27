Armed robbers target two businesses in one night

An investigation has been launched after armed robbers targeted two businesses in one night.

Officers were first called around 9.40pm on Wednesday September 20, two men wearing balaclavas and carrying claw hammers first attempted to rob the McColls shop on Atherton Road in Hindley Green.

Staff at McColls in Atherton Road were also threatened by robbers

They threatened staff and demanded money but fled with nothing.

At about 10.15pm the same evening two men, also wearing balaclavas and carrying claw hammers, went into the KFC on Manchester Road in Higher Ince, where they stole cash and fled.

Police believe the same offenders are responsible for both and are appealing for witnesses, and anyone with information, to come forward.

Detective Constable Suzanne Rigby of GMP’s Wigan Borough said: “The two men instilled fear into the people working in the businesses they targeted and it’s vital that we catch them.

“If you saw two men in the area at the time or have any information about who may be responsible please get in touch with police.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 0161 856 5307, 101 quoting incident numbers 2070 or 2138 of 21/09/17, or the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.