Arrests made after spate of thefts

Police have made two arrests following a spate of burglaries in the borough.

Officers searched several addresses in the New Springs area on Friday following a rise in burglaries in the area and in Aspull, Whelley and Ince.

Two men were arrested, one of these has been remanded in custody and the second male has been interviewed and bailed pending further enquiries.

Anyone with information should contact 101 or 999 in an emergency.