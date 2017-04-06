Arrests outside Wigan North Western station

Two men were taken away by police after an early morning incident outside Wigan North Western station.

The incident took place at around 9.30am yesterday (Wednesday) outside the station on Wallgate, although it is unconfirmed what events actually unfolded.

The eyewitness who provided the picture said: “I heard a scuffle and turned to see the police putting a man in the back of the van. They dealt with the situation very well.

“They responded really quickly and it was all over within minutes.”

Attempts were made by the Wigan Post to obtain details of the scene, but neither Greater Manchester Police or British Transport Police had any record of the event occurring, despite it being caught on camera.