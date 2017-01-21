Arson attack on Ashton house

A house in Ashton was deliberately set on fire last night

Police and fire crews from Wigan attended the property on Hilton Street shortly before 11pm yesterday, to reports of a deliberate ignition.

It is believed a flammable item was put through the letterbox of the house, and the offender fled in a dark blue car.

The incident is being treated as suspicious but there were no injuries reported during the fire.

Anyone with information should call 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111